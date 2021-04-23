Man killed, 3 people injured in Webster County accident

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. – One person was killed and three others were injured in a two vehicle accidents in Webster County Thursday.

The call came into the Webster County 911 Center around 3:15 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident near the 2100 block of Diana Drive and intersection of Grassy Creek Road.

Units arrived on scene at 3:27 p.m. and reported that it was two passenger cars with

heavy damage.

Crews found two critical patients out of one vehicle and two non-critical patients out of the other vehicle, officials said.

One male patient was pronounced dead at Webster County Memorial Hospital.

A woman was flown to CAMC General, in Charleston and the other two patients were transported to Webster County Memorial Hospital.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Department, the West Virginia State Police, the Webster

Springs Fire Department and Webster Memorial EMS all responded to the incident.

The accident is under investigation by the Webster County Sheriff’s Department.