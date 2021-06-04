Man killed following mine accident in Raleigh County

NAOMA, W.Va. Thursday, June 3, 2021 8:15 p.m. UPDATE: A second mine accident in West Virginia turned deadly in just two days.

“Gayle and I are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Nicholas David Adkins. We send our sympathies to his family, friends and loved ones and we, along with every West Virginian, are keeping them in our prayers during this difficult time. This is the second devastating loss of a brave coal miner this week and a reminder that our miners put their lives on the line every day as they enter the mines and power our great nation. We know we can never repay their sacrifices, but we are forever grateful for their hard work and contributions to our country. Gayle, myself and my entire staff will do whatever we can to support the Adkins family as they move forward from this terrible tragedy,” said Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).

Governor Jim Justice announced mine section foreman Nicholas David Adkins, 43, of Racine, was killed earlier this morning when he was hit by an underground shuttle car. The accident happened at the Horse Creek Eagle Mine near Naoma.

“This second tragedy in as many days is a terrible blow to all West Virginians and to our mining community. Please pray for this man and his loved ones, and for all of our miners and their families, just as Cathy and I continue to do everyday.” Governor Jim Justice said.

ORIGINAL STORY: NAOMA, W.Va. (WVNS) — Another mine accident is reported in the state, this one in southern West Virginia.

According to dispatch, they received a call of an apparent mining accident around 9 a.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Horse Creek Eagle Mine in Raleigh County. Multiple emergency response crews were on scene including West Virginia OES. The scene is now clear.

This is the second mining accident to happen in West Virginia in the last week. We’re working to learn more about the victim’s injuries.