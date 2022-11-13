CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – One individual was killed in a structure fire located at a home in Clarksburg Sunday morning.

According to the Clarksburg Fire Department, the fire started at around 8:50 a.m. near Van Buren Street.

Officials said that one male, who is unidentified at this time, has died in the fire. The male will be transported to the state medical examiners office in Charleston for an autopsy and identification.

The Clarksburg Police Department, Bridgeport Fire Department and Harrison County EMS responded to the scene. The State Fire Marshall is conducting the investigation.

