MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man was killed in a head-on collision Friday morning on Blue Horizon Drive in Monongalia County.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that the incident happened under the Interstate-79 overpass.

Charles Hicks, 68, of Core, was headed south on Blue Horizon Drive in a pickup truck when he crossed the center line and hit another pickup truck, which was headed north, head-on, according to the release.

The driver who was headed north was transported with non-life-threatening injuries, and Hicks was pronounced dead by Mon County EMS, the release said.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstructionist, Mon EMS, Cassville VFD, Mon County HazMat Team and West Virginia Division of Highways all responded.