GLADE FARMS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police Monday released the identity of the man who died in a motorcycle accident in Preston County on Friday.

The accident happened just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Route 26 and Glade Farm Road.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The victim, according to a press release sent by West Virginia State Police Capt. Robert Maddy, was Joel L. Rugg, 40, of Markleysburg, Pennsylvania. He died of injuries sustained during the collision, the release said.

Markleysburg is a small borough in Fayette County, Pennsylvania that is just a few miles from the border of Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of the 2020 U.S. Census, it had just 246 residents.

At the time of the wreck, police said it involved a 2005 Honda motorcycle that was headed south on Route 26 without its headlights on and a pickup truck that was turning onto Route 26. Police said Saturday that the driver of the truck was unable to see the motorcycle when the motorcycle hit the right front fender of the pickup truck, throwing the motorcyclist into a utility pole.

The release said as of Monday, the investigation into the incident remained active and ongoing.