Man pronounced dead on site and road closed down after single-vehicle accident near Belington

BELINGTON, W.Va. — A man has been pronounced dead on site and the road has been closed down after a single-vehicle accident near Belington.

According to Belington Fire Chief Phil Hart, a semi truck went over the hillside on Talbot Hill area of U.S. Rt. 33 near Talbot Road in Belington at approximately 10:00 a.m.

When first-responders arrived on site, they declared the truck’s driver dead on scene before having to extinguish the fire which had erupted on the semi’s cab, Hart said.

The Division of Highways has stated that the Talbot Hill area U.S. Rt. 33 will be closed for at least four-to-five hours, according to Hart.