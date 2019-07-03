Man rescued after becoming trapped in Brookhaven house fire

BROOKHAVEN, W.Va. – A fire in a Brookhaven home sent one man to the hospital Monday evening, according to a representative from the Brookhaven Volunteer Fire Department.

On Monday, the Brookhaven Volunteer Fire Department received a call that a residence at the Brookview Apartments had caught fire, and one of the firefighters went ahead to the residence to scout it out while the rest prepared for the incident.

The firefighter arrived at the scene and called into the department to inform the rest of the firefighters that there was heavy smoke present, and neighbors had informed him that a man was still inside the building.

When the rest of the firefighters arrived on scene, they began to roll out their hoses to douse the fire, and Monongalia County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to block traffic to the area. While the firefighters prepared to extinguish the fire, some went into the home and rescued the man inside.

HealthNet was called in to transport the man to Ruby Memorial Hospital, landing at Brookhaven Elementary School. Monongalia County EMS also responded to the incident.

There is no word on the man’s condition, and more information will be released as it is received.