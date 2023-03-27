CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man is suffering from smoke inhalation after a house fire on Laurel Park Road in Harrison County.

A 911 call came in about the fire just before noon on Monday, according to the Harrison County 911 log.

The West Milford Volunteer Fire Department, which is leading the investigation, said that the house is a total loss and that the man was able to get out of the house before crews arrived on the scene.

Credit: Charles Linaburg Credit: Charles Linaburg WBOY image. WBOY image. Credit: Kimberly Linaburg Credit: Kimberly Linaburg WBOY image. A house fire on Laurel Park Road in Harrison County.

At the same time as the house fire, there was a brush fire nearby, but the West Milford Volunteer Fire Department said that the fires were not connected. Firefighters with West Milford responded to both of the incidents.

Fire officials say they are still working to determine what caused the fire.

The Nutter Fort, Mount Clare and Spelter Fire Departments all helped in the response, and Harrison County EMS transported the man.