UPDATE: Man struck in auto-pedestrial accident on Rt. 50 was working as a flagger

UPDATE (8/5/19 2:33 p.m.):

THORNTON, W.Va. – An update on the auto-pedestrian accident has been released by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the update, a 66-year-old man driving a truck hit a 31-year-old flagger alongside a workzone on the westbound side of Route 50 near Thornton.

The flagger was at first transported to Grafton Memorial Hospital, but later transported to Ruby, according to the sheriff’s department.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident, and a representative stated that charges will most likely be filed against the truck’s driver.

ORIGINAL (8/5/19 11:07 a.m.):

THORNTON, W.Va. – One man has been transported to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Route 50 in Taylor County, according to 911 officials.

According to the Harrison County 911 comm center, an adult male was struck by a vehicle travelling down Route 50 near Thornton.

The Grafton Volunteer Fire Department and Taylor County EMS responded to the incident, and the man was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital to treat his injuries, according to the comm center.

All lanes of Route 50 are currently open, as well, according to the comm center.

According to officials, the man was conscious while being transported, but no word on his condition is being released at this time.

Taylor County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the incident and will release more information as it becomes available.