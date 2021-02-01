Marion County deputies seek assistance locating missing juvenile

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is asking for assistance in locating a runaway juvenile from the Fairmont area.

Jaylynn Starsick

According to the sheriff’s office, Jaylynn Elizabeth Starsick, of Fairmont, was last seen at 7:36 p.m. on Jan. 31 on 747 Morgans Ridge Rd. in Fairmont.

She is described as being 5’1″ feet tall, 110 pounds with shoulder length brown hair and wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants and brown boots. Starsick is also known to wear a nose ring, according to deputies.

Starsick has been entered into NCIC and an Amber Alert has not been issued at this time, according to Marion County Deputy Zach Bennett.

While deputies believe she is still within Marion County, she does have ties to Monongalia and Taylor Counties.

Anyone with information into Starsick’s whereabouts are asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Department at 304-367-5300, or directly to 911.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Dept., Starsick also ran away from the same residence on Dec. 29 and was later found a few days later on Jan. 4.