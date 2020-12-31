Marion County Sheriff’s Department on the lookout for missing juvenile from Fairmont area

Emergencies
Posted: / Updated:

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is asking for assistance in locating a runaway juvenile from the Fairmont area.

Jaylynn Starsick

According to a release sent out by the sheriff’s office, Jaylynn Elizabeth Starsick, of Fairmont, was last seen on Dec. 29 on 747 Morgans Ridge Rd. in Fairmont.

She is described as being 5 feet tall, 110 pounds with black hair and wearing black clothing; Starsick is also known to wear a nose ring, according to the release.

Starsick has been entered into NCIC and an Amber Alert has not been issued at this time, according to Marion County Deputy Zach Bennett.

Anyone with information into Starsick’s whereabouts are asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Department at 304-367-5300, or directly to 911.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories