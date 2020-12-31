Marion County Sheriff’s Department on the lookout for missing juvenile from Fairmont area

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is asking for assistance in locating a runaway juvenile from the Fairmont area.

Jaylynn Starsick

According to a release sent out by the sheriff’s office, Jaylynn Elizabeth Starsick, of Fairmont, was last seen on Dec. 29 on 747 Morgans Ridge Rd. in Fairmont.

She is described as being 5 feet tall, 110 pounds with black hair and wearing black clothing; Starsick is also known to wear a nose ring, according to the release.

Starsick has been entered into NCIC and an Amber Alert has not been issued at this time, according to Marion County Deputy Zach Bennett.

Anyone with information into Starsick’s whereabouts are asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Department at 304-367-5300, or directly to 911.