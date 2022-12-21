MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A deputy sheriff from Garrett County, Maryland died at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown on Wednesday after a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 68.

Corey McElroy (Courtesy: Garrett County Sheriff’s Office)

According to press releases posted by the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police, Deputy Sheriff Corey McElroy was driving a Ford Explorer, which was an unmarked police vehicle, on I-68 in Frostburg, Maryland. The State Police release said that the cruiser rear-ended a tractor-trailer and went into the next lane; then, the driver side of the cruiser was struck by a Ford F-350 truck.

McElroy was flown by a Maryland State Police Helicopter to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia. According to the sheriff’s office release, McElroy died early Wednesday morning from his injuries. The wreck is under investigation by the Maryland State Police Crash Team.

The sheriff’s department said McElroy was a father to two young children and a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.