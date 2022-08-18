Accident at exit 117 of I-79 in Harrison County (WBOY image)

ANMOORE, W.Va. (WBOY) – A medical examiner has been called to a vehicle accident on Interstate 79 in Harrison County.

The call was made for a vehicle accident with injury on I-79 southbound near mile marker 117 at Anmoore at 3:46 p.m. The accident involved a silver pickup truck on the exit 117 ramp, according to a 12 News reporter on the scene.

The road was fully closed for a short time, but all lanes of I-79 southbound are now fully opened, according to WV 511.

The Anmoore fire and police departments, Clarksburg, Nutter Fort, Shinnston and Stonwood fire departments, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Control, the Division of Highways and the Medical Examiner were all called to the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Stick with 12 News for updates.