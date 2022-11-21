BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) – Multiple crews, including a West Virginia medical examiner, were called to a vehicle wreck early Monday morning in Bridgeport.

According to the Harrison County 911 center, the accident was called in 2:02 a.m. as a vehicle accident with injury on Meadowbrook Road.

The Bridgeport Fire Department, Bridgeport Police Department, Clarksburg Police Department, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Anmoore Fire Department and state Medical Examiner were all called to the scene.

The wreck is under investigation by the Bridgeport Police Department, but not other information has been released at this time.

