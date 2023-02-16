SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) — Multiple emergency crews, including the West Virginia Medical Examiner, were on the scene of a vehicle crash that happened Thursday.

According to the Harrison County 911 log, a vehicle accident labeled as unknown injuries on Sycamore Road in Salem was called in at 12:02 p.m. on Feb. 16.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, the crash involved a single vehicle that crashed into a tree. The 911 center also confirmed that one patient was entrapped but did not release any information on injuries.

The log says that the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, Clarksburg Police Department, Harrison County EMS, Reynoldsville and Stonewood fire departments and WV Medical Examiner were on scene.

The sheriff’s department is leading the investigation on the incident, according to the communications center.

