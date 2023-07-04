The Medical examiner was called to a DOS on Amphitheater Way in Clarksburg on July 4 (WBOY Image)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Medical Examiner was called to the scene of a body that was allegedly found near the Clarksburg Amphitheater on Tuesday.

According to reports from Harrison County 911, at around 4:49 p.m. on Tuesday, crews reported a Dead on Scene (DOS) situation on Amphitheater Way in Clarksburg.

The body’s identity, caused of death and the condition of the body are unknown. 12 News currently has a reporter investigating and has reached out to the Clarksburg Police Department, but they have not replied as of Tuesday evening.

Crews from the Clarksburg Police Department, Harrison County EMS and the West Virginia Medical Examiner were all called to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stick with 12 News for updates.