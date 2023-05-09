GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Medical Examiner was called to the scene of a three-vehicle collision in Grafton Tuesday afternoon, the Harrison County 911 log, which also covers Taylor County, shows.

The log shows that the incident happened just after 12 p.m. on Route 50, George Washington Highway.

According to officials at the Harrison County 911 center, four patients were transported to United Hospital Center and the scene was already clear as of 1:30 p.m. The comm center could not comment on the conditions of the people involved in the collision.

The West Virginia State Police are investigating and the Grafton and Bridgeport fire departments responded, as well as Flemington, Bridgeport and Taylor County EMS, according to comm center officials.