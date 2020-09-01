Medical examiner responds to 2-vehicle accident near Wolf Summit in Harrison County

UPDATE (9/1/20 3:18 p.m.):

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, one person was killed in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Route 50 and Sycamore Road.

A 12 News reporter on scene spoke to the driver of one of the vehicles, who said she was driving a Ford F-350 westbound when a Mitsubishi Galant hit the truck.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that the driver of the car died in the collision. The deputy on scene declined to provide any further information on that driver.

There is no word at this time on the exact circumstances of the collision.

ORIGINAL STORY (9/1/20 2:44 p.m.):

A two-vehicle accident has caused the medical examiner to be called to the scene on U.S. Rt. 50 westbound near Wolf Summit, outside of Clarksburg.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, the accident occurred at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday and involved two vehicles.

The scene is still currently active and no injuries have been reported, however, the medical examiner has been called to the area of the accident, 911 officials said.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department will be performing an investigation into the incident. Harrison County EMS, as well as Reynoldsville, Salem and Stonewood volunteer fire departments also responded to the scene, according to the comm center.

No further information is available at this time. A 12 News reporter is on the way to the scene. We will update details once the reporter arrives.