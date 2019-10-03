Minor gas leak shuts down Watson Elementary for the day

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A gas leak at Watson Elementary has closed down the school for the rest of the day Thursday.

According to Marion County Schools Superintendent Randy Farley, a minor leak inside the school and outside the school led to reports of a gas smell earlier in the day.

The maintenance staff with the Marion County Board of Education quickly fixed the small leak inside the school, but the leak outside of the school, though minor, had to be fixed by the gas company, Farley said.

The gas company did not give a timeline as to when the leak would be fixed, which led to the decision of school being closed for the remainder of the day, but classes are expected to resume Friday, Farley said.

According to the West Virginia Department of Education’s website, parents may pick their children up at the Armory beginning at 11:00 a.m., and buses will return students home from that location, as well.