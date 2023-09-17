CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia State Police have cancelled a Silver Alert issued Wednesday after the reported missing person was found deceased inside of their vehicle.

According to a West Virginia State Police release, Carolyn Gregory, who was reported missing on Wednesday, Sept. 13, was found deceased inside her vehicle around 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, by a civilian search party. The vehicle was located over an embankment along Wolfgang Road near Rock Cave in Upshur County.

Members of the Buckhannon Detachment of the West Virginia State Police are investigating the motor vehicle accident and death, but no foul play is suspected, the release said.

Stick with 12 News for future updates.