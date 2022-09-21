WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Mississippi man was killed in a crash in Doddridge County on Monday.

According to a press release sent out by the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a call of a vehicle crash taking place on Monday before 3 p.m. on Slaughter Run Road.

As a result of the crash, Steven Campbell, 31, of Ethel, Mississippi “was killed in the collision”; a preliminary investigation was conducted by the sheriff’s department, the release states.

No further information is available at this time.