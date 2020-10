FAIRMONT, W.Va – A structure fire resulted in a mobile home collapsing on Monday night in Marion County, according to officials.

911 officials confirmed to 12 News that crews were alerted to a mobile home fire on Mt. Zion Road in Fairmont just after 8:00 p.m.

Winfield Fire Department and West Virginia State Police are on scene, officials said.

As of now, there is no word if there were any injuries or what caused the fire.

