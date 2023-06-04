CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency issued a traffic alert after Cheat Lake Bridge was shut down due to a vehicle accident Sunday.

According to the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency Facebook page, while both lanes around mile marker 9 on Interstate 68 are closed, “1 lane in each direction will be open shortly.”

WV511 reported heavy traffic in the affected area as of 1:50 p.m.

(WV511 image)

Drivers should plan their commute accordingly.

This is the second major traffic jam in the area in as many days. The other being caused by another vehicle accident which lead to a road closure on WV Route 43 Saturday.