CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — According to a Facebook post from the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency, Mon Fayette Expressway (WV Route 43) northbound has reopened.

A Monongalia County vehicle crash lead to a closing on the Mon Fayette Expressway earlier Saturday.

According to WV511, the incident occurred on WV Route 43 at Mile Marker 2.6. As a result, the northbound road was closed.

(WV511 image)

No other updates have been given about the crash.