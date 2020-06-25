Mon County deputies on the lookout for girl missing from Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A girl has been reported to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office as missing from Morgantown.

Brayleigh Williams

According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, Brayleigh McKenna Williams, 17, of Morgantown, was last seen on Wednesday evening in the Arkwright Avenue area of Morgantown.

In the post, deputies state that Williams may be with an 18-year-old white man named Brandon, and that the two could be traveling to Ohio. Williams has been added to the NCIC database, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office asks that anyone who sees Williams or has any information on her whereabouts calls 304-291-7260.