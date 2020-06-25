Mon County deputies on the lookout for girl missing from Morgantown

Emergencies
Posted: / Updated:

Brayleigh Williams

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A girl has been reported to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office as missing from Morgantown.

Image may contain: 1 person, sky and outdoor
Brayleigh Williams

According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, Brayleigh McKenna Williams, 17, of Morgantown, was last seen on Wednesday evening in the Arkwright Avenue area of Morgantown.

In the post, deputies state that Williams may be with an 18-year-old white man named Brandon, and that the two could be traveling to Ohio. Williams has been added to the NCIC database, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office asks that anyone who sees Williams or has any information on her whereabouts calls 304-291-7260.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Celebrate your graduation with out virtual yearbook!
See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories