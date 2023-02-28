MONONGAH, W.Va. (WBOY) — Crews have been working to clean up the remains of a Monongah building on Tuesday after the 115-year-old structure to collapsed Monday night.

Emergency officials told 12 News that high wind during a Wind Advisory on Feb. 27 caused the Bridge Street building’s downfall. A portion of Bridge Street where the building was is closed until further notice.

The building was built in 1909 and housed many restaurants, bars and pool halls over the years.

No injuries have been reported.