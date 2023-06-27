UPDATE: 6/24/2023, 12:04 p.m.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Monongahela Boulevard is expected to be closed for at least another hour. The Monongalia County 911 communications center told 12 News that information just after noon on Tuesday.

Officials also said that no environmental agencies are being called to the scene and that there are no advisories related to the gas leak at this time.

ORIGINAL: 6/27/2023, 11:44 a.m.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A heavily travelled section of Monongahela Boulevard in Morgantown is closed due to an active gas line break.

According to the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency, the closure is between Patteson Drive and Boyers Avenue in Morgantown.

The closure announcement was made just after 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June, 27. The Emergency Management Agency did not provide any additional information about when the road is expected to reopen. A Facebook post by the Granville Police Department made around 11 a.m. showed that traffic was blocked in the area in both directions and said that drivers should avoid the area and plan accordingly.

West Virginia 511 shows traffic backed up along Monongahela Boulevard and on Boyce Avenue and University Avenue through Star City.

