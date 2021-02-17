Monongalia Co. deputies searching for missing Morgantown woman

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Monongalia County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Morgantown woman who was last seen when she was released from Mon Health Medical Center last week.

Lorna Phillips

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook Page on Tuesday that the Detective Division is attempting to locate Lorna Phillips, 68, of Morgantown, who was recently reported missing. Deputies said Phillips is described as a white female, 5’7”, approximately 130 lbs, with green eyes and blonde hair.

The post stated that Phillips was last seen being released from the Mon Health Medical Center on Thursday, February 11 in the late afternoon/early evening.

Deputies are asking any person with any information on the whereabouts of Phillips to call the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office at 304-291-7260.

Deputies have released a photo of Phillips to assist the public in identifying her.