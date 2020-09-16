Monongalia County deputies searching for man missing since Sept. 8

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who has been missing for more than a week.

James Price

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, James Travis Price, 31, of Morgantown, was reported missing by his family.

Price is described as white, approximately 5’6″ tall and 175 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Contact with Price was last made Sept. 8, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on Price’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 304-291-7260.

