OSAGE, W.Va. (WBOY) — An Osage home sustained heavy damage in a fire early Thursday morning.

According to the Monongalia County 911 Center, the fire happened on Tunnel Street and was reported at around 4 a.m. Officials will the 911 center would not confirm if there were any injuries reported.

12 News crews went to the scene of the fire on Thursday afternoon and found a home that had sustained heavy damage, including a partially caved-in roof.

An Osage home on Tunnel Street which sustained heavy damage after a fire was reported early Thursday morning. WBOY image.

According to 911 Center officials, the Granville Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

The Cassville, Westover and Star City fire departments also responded, 911 officials said, and the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office and Mon EMS responded as well.