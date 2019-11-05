Monongalia County woman dead after being struck by delivery truck in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Monongalia County woman is dead after police said she was struck by a delivery truck in Morgantown on Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, officers with the Morgantown Police Department responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Listravia Avenue and Route 7, according to a press release. The release stated that as officers were responding to the scene, they learned that the pedestrian was trapped under the vehicle.

Morgantown Police, Morgantown Fire and Monongalia County EMS all arrived on scene and began to provide immediate medical attention to the female pedestrian. Police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates that a delivery truck, a 2000 International 4700, was backing east on Listravia Avenue to make make a delivery. Officers said that at some point, the female pedestrian walked behind the truck and was not seen by the driver of the truck. Police said the truck then struck the woman and continued backing over her

The woman has been identified as Kayla Carder, 34, of Morgantown, according to the release. Police said this case is in the early stages of investigation and that no further information is currently available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Morgantown Police Department at 304-284-7522.