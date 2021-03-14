Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for missing vehicle with 3 teens

MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking help locating a missing vehicle they believe to have three teenagers in.

The vehicle they believe the three teenagers are in is a 2008 Buick Enclave CXL with WV# 92W-625. The vehicle in the photo IS NOT the one that is missing, it looks like this one.

1st teenager; Turek Weikle DOB: 12/22/05, 6 foot tall, blue eyes, medium length dirty blonde hair, and has braces on his teeth. Wearing Black Shirt, Black Shorts, and black and white checkered VANS Shoes

2nd teenager; Clifton Gilkeson-Froelich, DOB: 10/21/05, 6’2” height, 150 lbs, Blue eyes, blonde hair. Wearing green Carhart hat, possible a pink hoodie, Tattoo right leg with skull with skateboard, also has a big scar on right forearm

3rd tennager; Jeremy Ray Nunez, DOB: 04/24/06, Height; 5’8”, 135 lbs, Brown eyes, brown hair. Wearing Black Air Force Nike Shoes, and a dark hoodie.

If anyone has any information, call the Monroe County 911 Center at 304-772-3911 or your local 911 Center.