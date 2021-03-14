Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for missing vehicle with 3 teens

Emergencies

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking help locating a missing vehicle they believe to have three teenagers in.

The vehicle they believe the three teenagers are in is a 2008 Buick Enclave CXL with WV# 92W-625. The vehicle in the photo IS NOT the one that is missing, it looks like this one.

1st teenager; Turek Weikle DOB: 12/22/05, 6 foot tall, blue eyes, medium length dirty blonde hair, and has braces on his teeth. Wearing Black Shirt, Black Shorts, and black and white checkered VANS Shoes

2nd teenager; Clifton Gilkeson-Froelich, DOB: 10/21/05, 6’2” height, 150 lbs, Blue eyes, blonde hair. Wearing green Carhart hat, possible a pink hoodie, Tattoo right leg with skull with skateboard, also has a big scar on right forearm

3rd tennager; Jeremy Ray Nunez, DOB: 04/24/06, Height; 5’8”, 135 lbs, Brown eyes, brown hair. Wearing Black Air Force Nike Shoes, and a dark hoodie.

If anyone has any information, call the Monroe County 911 Center at 304-772-3911 or your local 911 Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories