Update (5:59 p.m.)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The vehicle accident at the intersection of WV-705 and Stewartstown Road in Morgantown has been cleared according to a post from the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency. However, the traffic light is still reportedly down and should still be used as a four-way stop.

Original (5:21 p.m.)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Officials are warning people to stay away from the intersection of WV-705 and Stewartstown Road in Morgantown after a vehicle accident Friday.

According to a Facebook post from the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency, responders are on scene. However, the traffic lights in the intersection are also reportedly down, meaning that the intersection should be treated as a four-way stop until they are fixed.

WV511 has reported heavy traffic as of 5:07 p.m. Drivers in the area should plan their commute accordingly.

(Courtesy of WV511)

A previous post from the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency also warned of a planned power outage that will take place around Mileground Road in Morgantown later in the week that could also affect traffic lights in the area. For information on the outage, click here.