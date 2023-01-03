MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Morgantown Fire Department announced that a road was closed on Tuesday due to a utility pole fire.

According to a release from Morgantown FD, “a Mon Power meter reader notified Mecca 911 of a utility pole on fire” at the University Ave. and Laurel St. intersection.

Upon arrival, officials found “the pole was nearly burnt in two.”

While the situation was handled, roadways were temporarily closed. According to the release, the fire was extinguished and Mon Power line crews “took steps to secure the issue.”

As of 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, more than 3,500 Mon Power customers in Monongalia County were out of power, the majority of which were in Morgantown, according to FirstEnergy.