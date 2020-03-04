Morgantown Fire Department responds to fire at vacant building; cause of fire currently unknown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Fire Department responded to a fire at the former Dinsmore Tire building early Wednesday morning, according to a press release from the fire department.

The release stated that firefighters were dispatched to the location of the fire on Don Knotts Blvd. at approximately 2:20 a.m. Fire crews observed flames coming through the roof of the building as they arrived on scene, before they called for a 2nd Alarm Response and later called for a general alarm, according to the release.

The release explained that a general alarm requires the call-back of all off-duty firefighters. Crews were able to save the original section of the building by using two aerial platform trucks to suppress the fire and protect the exposures, according to the release. Firefighters said the roof on the rear section of the building that was thought to have been added in the 1970s was destroyed by the fire and suppression operations. The release stated there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters. The release also stated that the building is currently vacant and is owned by the Morgantown Utility Board.

Firefighters said investigators from the Morgantown Fire Department believe the fire started in the rear section of building and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The release stated that it was apparent to firefighters and investigators that the building was being used by numerous homeless individuals, and the cause of the fire may be connected to their presence. Investigators will return to the scene of the fire later on Wednesday.

The release urged any individuals who have any information on the fire at the old Dinsmore Tire building to call the Morgantown Arson Hotline at 304-225-3538