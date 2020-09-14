Morgantown Fire Dept. responds to weekend residential fire

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Fire Department responded to a fire at a home on Shaw Place in Morgantown on Saturday evening, according to a press release.

The release stated that at approximately 7:36 p.m. on September 12, fire crews arrived to find smoke throughout the structure and after a primary search, they discovered the fire was in the basement. Crews were able to bring the fire under control in about 15 minutes, according to the release.

Firefighters said that prior to their arrival on scene, the homeowner was able to rescue several cats from the building. The release stated that there were no injuries as a result of the fire and the damage estimate to the home is approximately $60,000. Investigators from the Morgantown Fire Department believe the fire started in the basement and will return to the scene on Monday to conduct a further examination.