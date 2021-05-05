Morgantown Long John Silver’s damaged by grease fire

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – At approximately 8:14 a.m. on May 5, the Morgantown Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at Long John Silver’s restaurant located at 1381 Earl L. Core Road, in the city’s Sabraton neighborhood.

Firefighters arrived to find a grease fire in the kitchen, which had been partially extinguished by the automatic hood system, and quickly brought the fire under control within 10 minutes.

The fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damages, officials said. There were no injuries to employees, civilians, or firefighters, they said.

Investigators have determined the cause of the fire to be an accident.

Representatives of the restaurant indicated they plan on making needed repairs and will reopen as soon as possible.