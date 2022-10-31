MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Morgantown Police Department has released more information about a shooting that took place early Sunday morning.

According to a press release, the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. on Oct. 30, at The Bank, a bar at 344 High Street.

Police said that there was a fight near the entrance of the bar; during the fight, someone fired several shots from a handgun, and a man sustained one gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim approached a Mon EMS ambulance crew, which was in the area and transported him to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

The shooter and others involved in the altercation fled the area before officers arrived, and no arrests have been made.

Officers and detectives searched for witnesses and video footage related to the incident when they responded, but the incident is still under investigation and anyone with additional information should contact the Morgantown Police Department Detective Division at 304-284-7454.