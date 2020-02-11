Morgantown Police release more information on rockslide accidents

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Morgantown Police Department has released a statement about the rockslide incident on Monongahela Boulevard between 8th Street and Patteson Drive in Morgantown that happened Monday.

According to the release, a rockslide containing a large boulder fell from the top of the hillside and across Mon Boulevard, which caused a woman, Susan Cramer, 65, of Morgantown, to strike one of the boulders in the roadway.

Courtesy: Morgantown Police Department

Cramer was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment of her injuries, which consisted of several broken bones and internal injuries requiring surgery, according to officials. She is currently recovering from surgery.

Rocks from the mudslide also hit a protective fence and landed on the WVU PRT’s tracks. A car occupied by nine riders struck the rock lying in the tracks, injuring two riders, according to the release.

The Morgantown Fire Department extracted the PRT’s riders, and the injured students were taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unavailable, according to officials.

The road was closed down for several hours while heavy equipment was brought in from the West Virginia Division of Highways. The DOH cleared the roadway and assessed the stability of the hillside, according to police. The road was reopened as of 6:30 Monday evening, the release states, but the long-term response to the incident is pending a review of the hillside, roadways and PRT tracks by WVU engineers, DOH engineers, Morgantown staff and the Monongalia County Office of Emergency Management.