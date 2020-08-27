Morgantown Police respond to reported stabbing at Diamond Village homeless encampment

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown Police officers and EMS personnel responded to a call of a stabbing at a homeless encampment in the Greenmont neighborhood, referred to as Diamond Village, on Wednesday afternoon.

A press release from the Morgantown Police Department stated that at approximately 3:15 p.m., officers and EMS arrived on scene and made contact with the individual who reported the stabbing. The release stated that the individual told police that a female had stabbed a male and that both had left the area.

Officers said they discovered evidence of bleeding at the scene and followed a trail of blood, but were unable to locate the victim. Officers said they were able to locate the female, and she was questioned before being released. The incident is currently under investigation, according to police.

The release stated that at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers located an individual fitting the description of the male victim. However, during initial questioning, the man fled on foot from officers. The release stated that as the man fled, he was seen by officers discarding items which were later identified as stolen property. The man was able to elude officers, according to the release

Morgantown police said they are searching for the man, who is a white male, approximately 6’1″ with sandy blonde hair, a beard and a bandage on his right arm.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department at 304-284-7522 ext. 0.