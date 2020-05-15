Morgantown Police retrieve body from Monongahela River

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Police Department announced that it retrieved a body from the Monongahela River on Friday afternoon.

A release from the department stated that at approximately 12:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of a body being found in the Monongahela River near the Walnut Street boat ramp.

The release stated that officers, with the assistance of the Morgantown Fire Department, retrieved the body of a black male from the river. Police said the decedent had no identification on his person. The release stated that the body has been sent to the morgue for examination by the Medical Examiner. Officers said the cause of death is currently under investigation, and it is too early to determine any cause of death or foul play.

Officers said that any person with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department Detectives Division at 304-284-7454.