Morgantown woman leaves Moundsville; reported missing

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Police are seeking your help in locating a missing West Virginia woman.

Elizabeth Randolph, 64, of Morgantown, left the Moundsville area Friday, Jan. 14 at approximately 1 p.m. heading back to Morgantown via Route 2 South. She has not been seen since.

Randolph is blonde, 5’3″ and approximately 160 lbs.

She was driving her 2003 Blue Subaru Legacy, West Virginia plate 42W436.

She has health issues that require regular medication.

If you have any information, please contact the Moundsville Police Department at 304-845-1611, who are leading the investigation with assistance of the Morgantown Police Department. You can also contact Morgantown PD at 304-284-7522.