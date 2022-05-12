FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A motorcycle accident on I-79 has resulted in one person being transported for treatment.

According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, a single-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on I-79 southbound near mile marker 137 was called in at 1:35 p.m. on Thursday.

When crews arrived on scene, they transported one person via Marion County Rescue Squad, comm center officials said.

Responding to the scene were the West Virginia State Police, Marion County Rescue Squad, Winfield and Valley fire departments.

No further information is available at this time.