VOLGA, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) fatality report has revealed new details about an incident that happened in Barbour County last month.

The fatality report says that the incident happened at an American Metals & Coal International Inc-controlled mine in Barbour County, West Virginia.

The photo provided along with the fatality report. Credit: MSHA

It details the accident, saying that a miner died when a personnel carrier he was riding in overturned. According to the MSHA, another miner who was riding in the carrier accidentally caused an emergency stop, and the carrier drifted backward down a grade before striking a coal rib and overturning, pinning the victim underneath.

The MSHA said the victim was not riding in a designated seating area. Click here to read the full report.

On the day of the March 22 accident, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said the man who died in the accident was Cecil Barker, 62, of Philippi, who had 18 years of mining experience.

According to the MSHA, the accident was the fourteenth mine fatality reported in 2023. There have been two more mine fatalities reported since.