PARSONS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A multiple-county diesel leak has resulted in four separate accidents on Monday.

According to the Tucker County Director of Emergency Management Kevin White, at 11:15 a.m. a truck was reported to have been leaking diesel from the area of West Virginia Route 32 in Tucker County until it reached West Virginia Route 48 in Upshur County.

During that time, the truck drove from Davis on Route 32 reaching Thomas, at which point it took West Virginia Route 219 until it reached Randolph County, from there, the truck drove on Route 48 until reaching Tucker County, White said.

As a result of the spill, one accident was reported in Randolph County and an additional three accidents took place in Tucker County, which White said included single and multiple-vehicle accidents; he said there is no information currently available on if any injuries occurred.

White said that since the diesel leak was not a spill that could be cleaned up due to the fluid not being pooled or puddled, the Division of Highways has put down abrasive materials in order to prevent further accidents from taking place.

Also, due to the nature of the diesel leak, White said there was no risk of it threatening water supplies, however, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has been informed of the incident and is heading to the area.

The affected roadways are all currently fully open, but White did say that there were some temporary lane closures while DOH crews were working on placing the abrasive material.

White also said he was unsure if the leak dissipated, or if the truck stopped.

12 News will update this story if more information becomes available.