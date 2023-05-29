2 people were injured in a shooting on Walmart Lane in Grafton on Memorial Day (WBOY image)

UPDATE: 5/29/2023, 3:18 p.m.

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Walmart employees in Grafton told a 12 News reporter on the scene that the store is letting workers leave for the day after two were injured in a shooting around 2 p.m.

The Marion County 911 communications center confirmed that the pursuit of the vehicle related to the shooting ended around 2:22 p.m.

Stick with 12 News for breaking news updates.

UPDATE: 5/29/2023, 3:06 p.m.

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Harrison/Taylor 911 communications center has confirmed that two people were injured in the shooting on Walmart Lane in Grafton.

ORGINAL: 5/29/2023, 2:39 p.m.

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A multiple-county pursuit involving law enforcement is in progress in Marion County following a reported shooting that happened in Grafton.

Multiple crews responded to Walmart Lane in Grafton at approximately 1:57 p.m. for a call of a shooting. Harrison/Taylor 911 officials confirmed that a shooting did take place. Since the shooting, law enforcement in Taylor and Marion counties were in pursuit of a vehicle that was related to the shooting, Marion County 911 officials confirmed. As of 2:15 p.m., the pursuit was on W.Va. Route 310.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Grafton Police Department.

The Grafton Fire Department, Marion County EMS, Natural Resources Police, State Police Bridgeport, State Police Grafton, Taylor County Sheriff’s Office and Taylor County EMS all responded.

The Marion County CAD log has the incident listed as an “Active Shooter,” but according to Harrison/Taylor 911 officials, there is no threat to the community.

At this time, the number of suspects, victims and the extent of injuries is unknown.

The Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department in Marion County posted a PSA on Facebook at 2:50 p.m. that East Grafton Road from Bradley Drive to Glady Creek Road will be closed to traffic until further notice, and said that people should avoid the area. The closure is expected to last for two to three hours, the post said.

