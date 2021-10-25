Multi-structure fire results in highway closure in Lost Creek

Emergencies

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image License
Photo: PxHere
License Link

LOST CREEK, W.Va. — A multi-structure fire in Harrison County has resulted in Hawk Highway closing down about a mile out of Lost Creek.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, a call of a structure fire was reported at 1:15 p.m. on Monday on Hawk Highway in Lost Creek.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found two structures involved in the fire, and as a result, the roadway was shut down to allow for first-responders to battle the blaze, according to the communications center.

On scene were the Anmoore, Bridgeport, Jane Lew, Lost Creek, Mount Clare, Nutter Fort, Stonewood and West Milford fire departments, comm center officials said.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories