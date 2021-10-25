Multi-structure fire results in highway closure in Lost Creek

LOST CREEK, W.Va. — A multi-structure fire in Harrison County has resulted in Hawk Highway closing down about a mile out of Lost Creek.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, a call of a structure fire was reported at 1:15 p.m. on Monday on Hawk Highway in Lost Creek.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found two structures involved in the fire, and as a result, the roadway was shut down to allow for first-responders to battle the blaze, according to the communications center.

On scene were the Anmoore, Bridgeport, Jane Lew, Lost Creek, Mount Clare, Nutter Fort, Stonewood and West Milford fire departments, comm center officials said.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.