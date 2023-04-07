CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Four patients have been transported due to a wreck involving at least three vehicles on Interstate 79 near Clarksburg.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, a call of a multiple vehicle accident in the area of I-79 southbound near mile marker 119 at 12:31 p.m. on Friday.

The communications center stated that at least three vehicles were involved in the incident and that four patients have been transported as a result. According to the Harrison County CAD log, one of the vehicles was on fire.

Currently, all but one lane of I-79 southbound is closed to traffic. Responding to the scene were the Clarksburg and Nutter Fort fire departments, Clarksburg Police Department, Harrison County EMS and members of the W.Va. Division of Highways.

There is no word on when the lanes will be reopened or the status of the patients at this time.