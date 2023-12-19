LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — A vehicle accident closed Interstate 79 Southbound Tuesday morning.

Monday into Tuesday marked the first widespread snow in north central West Virginia.

The Harrison County 911 log says that just after 6:30 a.m., a multi-vehicle accident with reported injuries was called in on I-79 South near Lost Creek.

The Lost Creek Fire Department, Nutter Fort EMS, Stonewood Fire Department, Jane Lew Fire Department and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office all responded, according to the Harrison County 911 log.

12 News called the Harrison County 911 center to get more information, but was told there was no information its officials could share.

WV511.org shows that I-79 South was closed at mile marker 109.8 as a result of the crash as of just before 7 a.m.