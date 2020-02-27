Multi-vehicle accident on White Hall I-79 southbound exit closes multiple lanes

WHITE HALL, W.Va. — A multi-vehicle crash has occurred on the southbound exit of I-79 in White Hall.

According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, the crash occurred between multiple vehicles at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon on the southbound exit of I-79.

The Marion County Rescue Squad, White Hall Police Department, as well as the Winfield and Valley volunteer fire departments responded to the scene, and no transports or injuries have been reported.

As a result of the incident, two lanes of W.Va. Rt. 250 southbound in White Hall near the southbound exit of I-79 have been closed at this time.